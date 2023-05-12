unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 8: Truth to Power

Ex-Eagle Cary Williams was fiery, passionate, and at times, antagonistic. But, there were reasons behind his anger. On ep. 8 of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane analyzes the complex circumstances and experiences that shaped Williams’ attitude.

Remember Cary Williams? The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback who one time said he missed a series of voluntary practices to go shopping for sconces? He was a fiery guy, a passionate player who could also be defiant, antagonistic, and defensive. By and large, during his stint with the Eagles, he was probably better known for his personality than his play on the field. But if all you heard and saw from Williams was anger, then you weren’t paying attention. You weren’t listening close enough. Oh, he was angry alright. As Philadelphia Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane reveals, he had lots of reasons to be. There is a deep, tangled web of circumstances and experiences at the root of Williams’ attitude, and he’s not ashamed to admit it.

