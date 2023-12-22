Inside the Eagles: Jalen Hurts’ regression among four big-picture issues with the Birds

The Eagles’ recent misery amid a three-game losing streak was foreseeable based upon more than their uneven play through the first 11 games of the season.

The mood inside the NovaCare Complex was tense despite an NFL-best 10-1 start, team sources said. At least, more anxious than the Eagles should have been relative to their record and various past teams under similar circumstances.

“The most miserable 10-1 team,” one source said, describing the collective disposition of the team just over three weeks ago. “Imagine now.”

That second comment was made on Saturday ahead of a last-second 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. It’s safe to say the temperature at the team facility hasn’t cooled with the Eagles’ chances of returning to the Super Bowl seemingly dropping by the week.

There is hope. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot. They still control their own destiny in the NFC East. They have three remaining games against opponents with losing records, starting with a matchup against the 5-9 New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Christmas.

But with increased expectations following last season’s success, the Eagles may have a hard time satisfying a hyper-critical fan base if they can’t turn their fortunes around in time for the postseason.

In the latest episode of “unCovering the Birds, titled “Misery” — the Inquirer’s and KYW Newsradio’s joint podcast — the uneasiness at NovaCare is chronicled through season-long reporting that reveals a team in turmoil.

Coach Nick Sirianni’s demotion of Sean Desai last week, just 13 games into his tenure as defensive coordinator, was the most ostensible example of the increasing panic that has spread from team leaders to players.

But the Eagles’ issues extend beyond their defense. For one, Jalen Hurts has regressed following an MVP-worthy third season. The quarterback has performed at that level at various times, but his overall performance has slipped, especially during the current three-game slide.

The team has been patient with Hurts, even though they awarded him with a $255 million contract in the offseason. He may just be experiencing a few bumps, but there is some internal concern about the stoic 25-year-old.

The Eagles want their franchise quarterback to be authentic, but they also want him to open himself up a little more in the locker room and have a more outward leadership style when it’s needed during difficult stretches, several team sources close to the situation said.

Hurts is under immense pressure and has struggled with a new offensive coordinator and play caller in Brian Johnson and against defenses that have caught up to some of the Sirianni offense’s tendencies.

“unCovering the Birds” also delves deeper into the awkward Desai-Matt Patricia dynamic that existed as soon as the latter was hired in a senior advisory role, the impact the departure of popular defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson had on the defense, and general manager Howie Roseman’s roster decisions that may have undervalued the linebacker and safety positions.

Even the best NFL teams struggle to maintain consistency year-in and year-out. The full picture on Sirianni, Hurts, and company is far from complete. But there have been seeds of doubt planted this season about the current group, perhaps most cautiously about the quarterback.

