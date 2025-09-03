unCovering the Birds: 2025 Season Preview

Jeff McLane cuts through the roster chatter and zeroes in on the stars, storylines, and make-or-break moments that could shape another championship run.

It was a long preseason and, quite frankly, a pretty boring one, too. In other words, for a team like the Philadelphia Eagles, which isn’t looking to change a thing about the outcome of last season, the summer was a smashing success. But don’t let the lack of drama or juicy position battles fool you. The reigning Super Bowl champions still have some critical questions to answer once the lights turn on for their Thursday Night Football opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Dallas Cowboys. Will Saquon Barkley, recently voted the no. 1 player in the NFL, be able to dodge the presumptive defensive target on his back this year? Is the secondary deep enough to withstand the offseason departures of key veterans? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane tackles these issues and more as he sets the table for the 2025 regular season.

00:00 Time to get down to regular season business

02:45 Forget the yards - what type of season do the Eagles need Saquon Barkley to have?

08:59 Tyler Steen won a starting job. Is he ready?

17:40 True of false: we should be worried about the secondary

24:00 On EDGE…

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the season.