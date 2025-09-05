unCovering the Birds: How could (should) the Eagles handle Jalen Carter?

The Eagles’ opener was messy but ended in a 24–20 win over Dallas. Jeff McLane shares first impressions with Olivia Reiner on Jalen Hurts, Jalen Carter, Adoree’ Jackson, and more.

The Eagles’ opener was a lot of things - ugly, bad, and, ultimately in terms of the outcome, good. Jalen Hurts? Nice! Jalen Carter? Yikes. Adoree’ Jackson? Is it already time to move on? It’s early, just one game. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane isn’t ready to make any blanket statements or knee jerk reactions, but he does have some first impressions from the Eagles’ 2025 debut. Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Olivia Reiner joins the podcast to recap the 24-20 victory over the Cowboys.

00:00 What was Jalen Carter thinking? What are Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman thinking?

05:47 Why Jeff was all in on Jalen Hurts’ performance

07:57 Olivia looks at A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and the rest of the offense

11:38 Already time to move on from Adoree’ Jackson?

15:09 It wasn’t all bad on defense…

17:04 Final thoughts on Carter, and how the spitting incident reflects on

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the season, including day-after-game reactions.