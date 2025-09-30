unCovering the Birds: The Day After: Should the Eagles get the benefit of the doubt, and more...

The Eagles are 4-0 and 20-1 over the last year, yet flaws linger. Jeff McLane and David Murphy break down the win in Tampa and A.J. Brown’s cryptic comments.

How can a team so successful continue to be the source of so many questions? This remains the state of the Eagles. They’re 4-0, and have gone 20-1 over the last 365 days. But in each game the Eagles have played this season, they’ve shown some concerning flaws. Following the team’s 31-25 win in Tampa, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and David Murphy try to make sense of what they’ve seen, and do some reading between the lines about A.J. Brown’s latest cryptic comments.

00:00 4-0 but we still don’t know: what are the Eagles?

04:54 Tale of the tape on offense

10:38 Jeff’s postgame interaction with A.J. Brown

16:40 Baun, DeJean, and Mitchell: three game-changers

22:08 The final word on A.J. Brown: the Eagles need him

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the season, including day-after-game reactions.