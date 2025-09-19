unCovering the Birds: Jalen Hurts and the “Dead Leg”

Jalen Hurts has turned the “Dead Leg” into a lethal weapon. Jeff McLane explores its origins, evolution, and how it makes Hurts one of the NFL’s most dangerous running QBs.

Jalen Hurts might not be the fastest. He might not be the most agile or dexterous either. In spite of all that, Hurts has still established himself as one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks of all-time, and he’s done it by relying on a signature move. From his days playing football in the neighborhood just outside Houston to his ascent to Philadelphia Eagles’ star, Hurts has turned the “Dead Leg” into a serious weapon. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane talks to the Super Bowl MVP about the origins, evolution, and effectiveness of his maneuver, while also exploring ways the Eagles could expand Hurts’ role even more in the ground game.

00:00 Meet the ‘Dead Leg’

03:21 The origins of a signature move

10:58 How Nick Sirianni and Nick Patullo can expand Hurts’ impact on the ground game

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes dropping each week throughout the season.