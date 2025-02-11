unCovering the Birds: Inside the Eagles’ championship party

Jeff McLane takes you behind the scenes of this historic win, sharing exclusive insights and interviews with key players and staff. Relive the glory, the grit, and the game-changing plays now!

What was the post-game celebration like in the locker room and beyond? Who kept the festivities going way into the early hours of the morning? In the afterglow of the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, it was time to party, and the Eagles didn’t let the well-earned opportunity pass them by. From the mellow yet gratified vibes of the team’s defensive guru to the veteran who wanted to savor the championship feeling a little longer a second time around, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane gives you a fly-on-the wall glimpse of over six hours of Eagles’ revelry in New Orleans. Featuring interviews with owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, defensive end Brandon Graham, and more.

