unCovering the Birds: Is it time to take off the kid gloves?

The Eagles are 3-0 after a stunning 19-point comeback vs. the Rams. Jeff McLane & Marcus Hayes break down Jordan Davis’ walk-off TD and what must carry into Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay.

The Eagles’ 3-0 start to the 2025 regular season has been full of imperfections, but the NFL is a bottom line business, and the defending Super Bowl champs have shown a remarkable knack for adapting to whatever circumstances are needed to win. Their latest victory, an epic 33-26 comeback over the LA Rams, featured a second half for the ages, capped by defensive lineman Jordan Davis blocking a would-be game-winning field goal and racing it back for a walk-off touchdown. Are the adjustments the Eagles made in erasing a 19-point deficit sustainable, or will they prove to be a flash in the pan? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and Marcus Hayes look at what needs to carry to Week 4’s trip to another one of the league’s unbeaten teams, Tampa Bay.

00:00 An imperfectly perfect 3-0 start

01:10 First reactions to walk-off win over Rams

03:58 The double-edged sword of Nick Sirianni’s sideline temperament

05:43 The truth to AJ Brown’s comments about letting Eagles’ “killers” do their thing

11:50 Why it might be time to take off the “kid gloves” with Jalen Hurts 17:49 Second-half changes on offense: promising or a mirage?

19:40 Will this be the year Hurts and the Eagles break Todd Bowles’ Tampa hex?

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts.