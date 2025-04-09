unCovering the Birds: Jeffrey Lurie’s post-Super Bowl glow

Jeff McLane brings you exclusive highlights from the NFL owners meetings, featuring Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, fresh off a championship victory.

The weather in Palm Beach during the annual NFL owners meetings was touch-and-go by South Florida standards. One attendee, however, was certainly shining brighter than most. Yes, Jeffrey Lurie, on the heels of his Philadelphia Eagles winning a second Super Bowl title in seven years, was aglow. Not only that, his public comments sent a clear message to the rest of the league: he expects the franchise to keep winning, and winning big. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reads between the lines of Lurie’s remarks at the owners meetings, and also sits down with Sportsradio WIP’s Hugh Douglas, who recently aired some thoughts on his show about Jeff’s personality.

00:00 Jeff addresses his supposed “dry” personality

05:28 Hugh Douglas explains his comments, talks Eagles

24:14 A debrief from the NFL owners meetings

