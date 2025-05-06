unCovering the Birds: Mike Mayock tackles the draft

Few bring NFL Draft insight like Mike Mayock. A former player turned expert analyst, Mayock teams up with Jeff McLane to break down the Eagles’ 2025 draft class.

There are lots of sources you can go to for comprehensive NFL Draft analysis, but there’s only one Mike Mayock. The suburban Philadelphia native and The Haverford School graduate played a few years in the league after a strong stint at Boston College, but his biggest claim to fame is indisputably as a draft expert. Between his seemingly endless familiarity with prospects and an ability to articulate their fits with NFL teams, Mayock has earned a reputation as a go-to draft guru. So, that’s who The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jeff McLane turned to when he wanted to go in-depth on the Eagles’ 2025 draft picks. From the move up to nab Georgia’s Jihaad Campbell to rumblings that other general managers were reluctant to do deals with Howie Roseman, Mayock examines the Eagles’ rookies with two questions in mind: do they have the potential to positively impact the franchise’s title defense, and can they make up for talent lost earlier in the offseason?

00:00 Tackling the Eagles’ moves in the 2025 NFL Draft with analyst Mike Mayock

04:03 First-round pick Jihaad Campbell: where to play him and injury concerns

12:28 Second-round selection Andrew Mukuba: does size really matter?

19:45 Don’t sleep on the third-day prospects

26:05 What’s been Howie Roseman’s secret to drafting quality starters in recent years?

33:47 Rumor or real life: Are other GMs avoiding trades with Roseman?

