unCovering the Birds: A live pod with Mike Quick

Jeff McLane and Eagles Radio Network analyst and former wide receiver Mike Quick reflect on Philadelphia’s triumphant championship win and explore strategies for the offseason to secure another championship run.

It’s been a little more than a month since the Philadelphia Eagles smashed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. While the Eagles’ front office has been forced to move on rather quickly due to a flurry of offseason activity, the afterglow from the team’s second championship run remains strong. Case in point? A recent live taping of unCovering the Birds between The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and Eagles Radio Network at Fitler Club in Center City. The duo discussed plenty of topical items, from recent free agency developments to new coaching hires, but also put key storylines from the Eagles’ latest title run into context. Where does Jalen Hurts belong in conversations about elite NFL quarterbacks? How has Nick Sirianni become so effective at his job in such a relatively short period of time? And what makes Saquon Barkley one of Mike’s favorite all-time Eagles? Plus, Jeff and Mike take questions from the audience. Listen to hear great stories from the Eagles’ historic season, and find out whether Jeff and Mike think the team is capable of bringing another parade to Broad Street next year.

05:16 Reaction to recent free agency developments

19:17 How Nick Sirianni is evolving and maturing as an NFL head coach

24:22 Is there any reason why Jalen Hurts should not be considered an elite NFL quarterback?

27:22 Kevin Patullo has never called plays in the NFL; should we be concerned?

33:12 Why Saquon Barkley instantly became one of Mike’s favorite Eagles

46:19 Rapid fire

52:00 Jeff’s big reveal to Mike, audience Q&A

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the offseason.