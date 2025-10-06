The Day After: Why it’s not time to panic...yet

The Eagles’ loss to Denver raises new questions. Jeff McLane and Jeff Neiburg break down what went wrong, what can be fixed, and what’s at stake ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Giants.

The Eagles aren’t on the brink - not even close. But with a quick, four-day turnaround looming before their next game, another bad performance could change the tone around the team, and fast. In the aftermath of the Eagles giving up 18 unanswered points en route to a 21-17 loss to Denver, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and Jeff Neiburg pick apart what went wrong, and what can be fixed before Thursday’s matchup with the Giants.

00:00 Why it’s not time to panic, yet...

05:48 Too many dropbacks for Jalen Hurts, too few touches for Saquon Barkley

10:28 Hurts’ one, key recurring problem throughout his career

15:38 The missed deep connection between Hurts and A.J. Brown, and what it represents

18:50 Cutting the defense some slack

22:00 Were the “bad” calls really that bad?

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the season, including day-after-game reactions.