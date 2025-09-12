unCovering the Birds: Kevin Patullo’s debut

Jeff McLane breaks down the highs and lows from Patullo’s first game as play-caller — and what must change before the Chiefs rematch.

What should we make of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s debut? It’s an obvious question, one that calls back directly to one of the most significant subplots of a season in which the Philadelphia Eagles are bidding for a second straight title. The answer, however, is less clear. Were there positives to pull from the offense’s performance in the Eagles’ opening night, 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys? Absolutely. But the group struggled as well, particularly in the second half. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane analyzes the state of the Eagles offense after one game, and looks ahead to key adjustments Patullo needs to make ahead of a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

00:00 What should we make of Kevin Patullo’s debut as offensive coordinator?

12:33 Patullo’s close relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni, and why it could prove a double-edged sword

18:09 Get A.J. Brown the ball!

