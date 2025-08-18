unCovering the Birds: Preseason update 3

Jalen Hurts’ mindset feels different this season. Jeff McLane breaks down why, plus key takeaways from the Eagles’ joint practices with the Browns on unCovering the Birds.

The offense hasn’t looked great, and the defense is still searching for answers at certain positions. But Jalen Hurts’ vibes? They’re all good, and noticeably different from last season. What’s the reason for the change? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane explores this questions, while addressing other key issues that emerged during the Eagles’ joint practice sessions this past week with the Cleveland Browns.

00:00 Is Jaylen Hurts a changed guy?

5:05 What’s up with the offense?

9:32 Jalen Hurts’ growth

14:35 DeVonta Smith up with A.J. Brown down

17:51 Landon Dickerson: short-term relief, long-term concerns?

22:15 The state of the secondary, three weeks into camp

27:43 How Jordan Davis turned his stock around

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the offseason.