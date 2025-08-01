unCovering the Birds: Preseason update 1

In this episode, Jeff McLane breaks down Hurts’ role, the risks of his dual-threat style, and how it’s shaping the Eagles’ offensive game plan.

To run or not to run? With Jalen Hurts entering his fifth season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback, the question becomes increasingly pertinent. Listen, there’s no doubting the dynamic that Hurts’ legs bring to the Eagles’ offense. For proof, look no further than the backbreaking scrambles he delivered in the team’s dominant Super Bowl victory over Kansas City in February. But as Hurts approaches his 27th birthday (August 7th), while already having reached the notable milestone of 75 career starts, his workload on the ground relative to his peers around the NFL takes on greater significance. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane begins his journey through the Eagles’ 2025 season by examining Hurts’ role in the run game.

Plus, on the heels of Jeff Stoutland receiving a deserved award, Jeff shares a couple stories about the revered offensive line coach, and ponders how much longer Stoutland might stay on the job.

00:00 Will Jalen Hurts run less this season?

15:05 The legend of Jeff Stoutland continues to grow

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the offseason.