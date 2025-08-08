Preseason update 2: Tales from T.O.’s driveway - 20 years later

20 years later, Jeff McLane revisits Terrell Owens’ infamous driveway workout and the contract standoff that shook the Eagles, plus a breakdown of standout players from the preseason opener.

It was one of the most infamous spectacles in Philadelphia sports history: Terrell Owens working out in his driveway, hours after getting kicked out of training camp. The backdrop was a months-long contract dispute. Owens, the electric wide receiver who finally helped the Eagles get to their lone Super Bowl of the Andy Reid - Donovan McNabb era, felt that he deserved more money than he signed for a year earlier. The Eagles’ front office, led by team president Joe Banner, thought differently. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the August 10th, 2005 incident, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane looks back on the behind-the-scenes details - and absurdities - of the standoff, with help from former offensive coordinator Brad Childress and fellow Eagles beat reporter Bob Brookover, who, like Jeff, was in T.O.’s driveway when the ordeal happened.

Plus, in this week’s “Extra Point” segment, Jeff shares what he’s been hearing about quarterback Tanner McKee, and other players who left impressions - good and bad - from the Eagles’ 34-27 preseason-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

00:00 Tales from T.O.’s driveway

26:35 Eye-openers and disappointments from Eagles preseason win over Bengals

