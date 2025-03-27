unCovering the Birds: Howie Roseman’s other obsession

Jeff McLane dives into Roseman’s culinary pursuits and how his talent for evaluation extends into renowned kitchens across America.

We know Howie Roseman is passionate. Obsessive, too. These traits have revealed themselves constantly throughout his 15-year tenure as the Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager, propelling him to the top of his profession. The characteristics, however, show up in other parts of his life as well, specifically one of his favorite endeavors away from the game. Join The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLaneas he chats with Roseman about his “other” big obsession, and explores how it overlaps and has become intertwined with his day job - building a championship-winning roster for one of the most successful NFL franchises in the last decade.

00:00 Howie Roseman’s other obsession

05:10 A serious eater

09:13 The origins of a foodie

15:53 How Roseman’s football and foodie worlds intertwine

