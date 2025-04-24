unCovering the Birds: Howie Roseman’s ride to the top

Jeff McLane explores Roseman’s rise and strategies through interviews with those closest to him, uncovering how Roseman retools the Eagles’ roster for another championship run.

Imagine this: you’ve got an exclusive, high-profile, high-pressure gig; only 31 other people on the planet do what you do. You’re on vacation, your regular spot in a relatively obscure location. Then, off in the distance, you see someone familiar approaching. Could it actually be one of your peers? What was he doing in your same vacation spot, riding, of all things, a bike? A little more than a decade ago, longtime Baltimore Ravens executive Ozzie Newsome and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman weren’t close. A chance encounter along the Alabama gulf changed that, and sowed the seeds for a valuable friendship - personal and professional - between the two NFL personnel men. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane examines the role that Newsome’s mentorship and other key moments in Roseman’s life have played in propelling the Eagles’ GM to the top of his profession.

00:00 A chance encounter with Howie Roseman

04:38 Jake Rosenberg reflects on life with a young Howie

06:47 What makes Roseman a great GM?

13:54 In lockstep with Jeffrey Lurie

18:50 The Chip Kelly crisis

28:18 Another shot

36:24 Roseman’s legacy

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the offseason.