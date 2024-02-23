unCovering the Birds, Season 2 Episode 9: Beat Reporter Roundtable

Listen as Jeff McLane, Zach Berman, and Jimmy Kempski dive into the Eagles’ offseason at the Fitler Club.

Rare is it that a reporter on the Philadelphia Eagles beat gets an off night, but such was the case February 21st, 2024. So how did unCovering the Birds host Jeff McLane spend it? Dishing about the Eagles, of course, with fellow veteran reporters Zach Berman, from All City PHLY, and Jimmy Kempski, from PhillyVoice.com. In a round table Q&A recorded live at Fitler Club in Philadelphia, the trio zeroed in on the biggest storylines surrounding the Eagles as the offseason gets ready to kick into high gear, from Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts to Howie Roseman and the roster. The group also took questions from fans in the audience. Get the inside scoop as the Eagles set sights on building towards what they hope will be a bounce-back season.

Follow Jeff McLane on X. You can read his work at Inquirer.com.

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts.