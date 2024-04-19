unCovering the Birds, Season 3, Episode 1: Kelce’s Last Stand (Part 1)

Jeff McLane had a hunch. He covered every moment of Jason Kelce’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles, from the day the team drafted him to the iconic Super Bowl victory speech on the Philadelphia Art Museum steps. The two had gotten to know each other well. Kelce wasn’t tipping his hand much heading into the 2023 season, but as far back as last summer, there were signs: the veteran offensive lineman was getting ready for an exit. A few months later, Kelce officially retired. In this two-part story, McLane, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s award-winning Eagles beat reporter for over 15 years, takes you on a “fly-on-the-wall” journey through Kelce’s last hurrah, as told from the perspective of Kelce himself and people close to him. What was really going on behind the scenes during the Eagles’ roller coaster season? How much did their eventual collapse factor into his decision? What opportunities does Kelce have lined up next? Listen to both parts of “Kelce’s Last Stand” now to hear the final chapter of a Philadelphia sports star’s iconic playing career.

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Season 3 begins Friday, April 19th, with new episodes dropping throughout the spring.