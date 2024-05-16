unCovering the Birds, Season 3, Episode 5: Peace of Mind

This week’s episode presents the conclusion of a riveting two-part investigation into the pre-concussion protocol era of the NFL.

One former Eagle blacked out. Another had to check himself into a mental health therapy center. Both played in the NFL during the era right before the league overhauled its concussion protocol after scientific studies proved a link between football and brain injuries. What concerns do these players have about their long-term health? What about current members of the Eagles’ roster? Given all the evidence out there, are they worried? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wraps up a two-part look at concussions and their consequences through a series of short stories, including a conversation with a pediatric concussion researcher and head trauma expert, who weighs in on whether football is safe for kids to play.

Follow Jeff McLane on X. You can read his work at Inquirer.com.

