unCovering the Birds, Season 4, Trailer: Up Next! unCovering Training Camp

Gear up for training camp on unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane

The wait is over! As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for a new season, all the speculation and “what if’s” from the past six months are behind us. It’s finally time to dive into the action, and who better to guide you through it than The Inquirer’s very own Jeff McLane?

In a special preseason series of unCovering the Birds, Jeff offers real-time reactions to every twist and turn — week by week, game by game. Consider each episode as Jeff’s audio diary for the 2024 season, delivering unmatched insight and analysis from our top Birds insider. Check out the series trailer for a sneak peek of what’s coming down the field.

Follow Jeff McLane on X. You can read his work at Inquirer.com.

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts.