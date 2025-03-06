unCovering the Birds: Behind the scenes at the Combine

In the season 5 debut, Jeff takes you inside the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The scouting combine. It’s the NFL’s ultimate mixer. Every year, prospects, powerbrokers, pundits, and aspiring professionals in the football industry descend on Indianapolis at the end of February for a week of talent evaluation, networking, and late nights. The TV networks covering the combine want you to see the drills, testing, and player soundbites. The reality, though, is that the real action takes place outside of public view, as covert conversations begin to shape the offseason’s juiciest storylines. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane is a veteran of the combine. From the corridors of Lucas Oil Stadium to the white cloth-covered tables at the legendary St. Elmo Steakhouse, tag along for an immersive, behind-the-scenes glimpse at one of the NFL’s busiest, high-profile events.

00:00 Behind the scenes at the NFL Combine

26:37 Who’s next? Eagles that need to step up in 2025

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the offseason.