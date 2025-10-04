unCovering the Birds: What about DeVonta Smith?

Jeff McLane sits down with Smith to explore his mindset as the coaching staff works to steady the Eagles’ early-season offense.

When the Eagles opened their locker room to the media this week for the first time since leaving Tampa with a victory, A.J. Brown’s latest social media-instigated saga was the focal point of the media. Reporters swarmed his locker stall, waiting for the star wideout to explain himself. One locker over, however, the team’s other stud receiver stood and smiled. Over the years, DeVonta Smith has seen this show before. While Smith has been far less outspoken than Brown, he too has experienced a dip in production through the first month of the season. How does Smith feel about it? What does he think the Eagles can do to get him more involved? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane goes one-on-one with the Slim Reaper to find out, and takes a closer look at the dynamic between the Eagles’ dynamic pass-catching duo.

00:00 “I ain’t part of the story…”

02:38 How DeVonta Smith is handling his own slow start to the season

06:36 Can two “alpha males” co-exist?

11:37 A.J. Brown, self-explained

14:25 The state of Brown’s relationship with Jalen Hurts

17:50 What the future holds

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes dropping each week throughout the season.