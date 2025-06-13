unCovering the Birds: Turning the page

In the latest episode, Jeff McLane explores the pressing question of how prepared the Eagles are to defend their Championship title as they gear up for the 2025 season.

How prepared are the Eagles to defend their Super Bowl title? This question likely won’t get answered until the regular season kicks off in a few months. Odds are, it might even take longer than that; a few games, perhaps, to gauge the Eagles’ 2025 potential. But one thing is for sure: NFL teams begin building their DNA and habits in the spring through organized team activities and minicamps. With the Eagles having wrapped up their workouts earlier this week, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane takes account of everything he saw and heard down at Eagles headquarters, and, based on early tea leaves, forecasts what to expect going into training camp - especially on defense, where coordinator Vic Fangio will once again have to manage substantial personnel turnover.

00:00 “Fake news”

05:18 Will this be Jordan Davis’ year?

11:09 Bye bye Bryce Huff; hello new opportunities for edge rushers

16:12 Jihad Campbell update

19:49 Cooper DeJean could have dual role

23:43 Replacing C.J. Gardner-Johnson

27:45 What to expect from offense

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout the offseason.