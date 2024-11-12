unCovering the Birds: Week 10 vs. Cowboys

In this week’s episode, reporter Jeff McLane breaks down the high-stakes primetime clash with the Dallas Cowboys, exploring the strategies and key moments behind the Eagles’ success.

The Philadelphia Eagles handled the first team on their schedule this week - beating the Dallas Cowboys on the road. And it wasn’t just a win. It was a drubbing, marking the Eagles’ first win at AT&T Stadium in seven years. Now, on short rest, what figures to be a much stiffer, significant challenge awaits - a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Washington Commanders. At stake, sole control of the NFC East heading into the home stretch of the season. The Eagles say Washington has their full attention. In fact, the Birds believe they still haven’t played their best football yet, despite winning five in a row. What would help them reach a higher level? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane thinks the answer could lie with getting star receiver DeVonta Smith back in the mix.

Plus, in this week’s “Pick Six” interview, Zack Baun tells Jeff what it was like growing up with a single mom, and why he refuses to let the sport he plays define him.

00:00 DeVonta Smith says fewer targets “tough,” but wants to win

14:17 “Pick Six” with Zack Baun

22:22 First place on the line in Thursday Night Football showdown with Washington Commanders

