unCovering the Birds: Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

In this week’s episode, Jeff McLane breaks down the Eagles’ tough 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sparking renewed speculation about the relationship between head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

All it took was a confident, affirming answer. But once again, instead of seizing an opportunity to diffuse speculation, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts added fuel to the fire surrounding the stability of his relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni. The question posed to Hurts after the Eagles’ lopsided loss in Tampa: given their respective roles and clout within the team, would he and Sirianni huddle up and try to help solve the Eagles’ identity issues during the upcoming bye week? “We have our moments,” Hurts said flatly. The response was as brief as it was evasive, and marked yet another instance since last season’s collapse in which Hurts left his feelings towards Sirianni open to interpretation. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane examines the dynamics between the duo, and why it seems like Sirianni, when discussing Hurts, takes a completely different approach.

Plus, we pull back the curtain on Cam Jurgens’ transition to the Eagles’ starting center job, all while the shadow of his future Hall-of-Fame predecessor looms large over the organization.

