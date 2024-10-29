unCovering the Birds: Week 8 vs. Bengals

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane explores the team’s remarkable turnaround after a rough start to October.

Hope can be fickle in football, but right now, following an impressive Week 8 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles have built modest momentum. What’s been responsible for a turnaround that’s seen the team string together three straight victories? For starters, the head coach tweaked his approach, and his quarterback has responded with improved play. Are Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts sold on the evolution of the offense? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane takes a look at the Eagles’ new identity, and explains why certain players might be more eager to fully embrace it than Sirianni.

Plus, with A.J. Brown putting together another dominant season, Jeff poses the question: could the 27-year old be the Eagles’ best receiver of all-time?

And in this week’s “Pick Six” segment, find out which member of the offensive line Landon Dickerson has developed a secret language with.

00:00 How DeVonta Smith’s big touchdown signals change in offense

08:52 Is A.J. Brown the Eagles’ best receiver of all-time?

18:25 “Pick Six” with Landon Dickerson

31:30 Welcome back, Dough Pederson (Part II)

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes each week during the regular season.