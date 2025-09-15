unCovering the Birds: Beating the Chiefs was big; are the offensive concerns real?

An ugly win still counts: McLane and Sielski break down the Eagles’ offensive struggles — and why the defense makes them legitimate contenders.

The Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was a good win. Pretty? Not so much, at least on the offensive side of the ball. The passing attack didn’t really establish a deep threat (again). There wasn’t much rhythm to the play calling. But when you go on the road and defeat an opponent hungry and motivated to avenge an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl just seven months earlier, should style points matter? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and Mike Sielski debate this question, and explain why, for as much as the offense has looked disjointed through two games, Eagles fans should have plenty of confidence in the club’s defense.

00:00 “Like a home-cooked meal, but the steak was tough”

01:07 Sorting through some of the warning signs on offense

14:30 The most encouraging signs from Vic Fangio’s defense after two games

16:14 Have the Eagles’ found their new safety in Andrew Mukuba?

21:07 Enjoy the Tush Push (while it lasts…)

