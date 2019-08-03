Running back was arguably the Eagles’ worst position last season.
That’s changed in 2019, and the evidence is on the field at training camp.
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane take you inside what the running-back corps looks like through the first week of practices on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View, our Eagles podcast.
Plus: How is Nate Sudfeld performing? Will he be able to fill the shoes of the departed Nick Foles? Will the Eagles be forced to turn elsewhere? (There may or may not be a Sam Bradford mention in the episode.)
The coverage team also explores how players like rookie Andre Dillard and scout-team star Joe Ostman are helping their cases just a few days into the start of this new season.
You can find Birds’ Eye View on all your favorite podcast platforms. Look out for new episodes once a week during training camp and two to three times a week during the regular season.
Find Birds’ Eye View on these platforms:
iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | Google Play
Please help us out by rating and reviewing us on your preferred listening platform. Questions or ideas? You can reach us at birdseyeview@inquirer.com.