How bad was Clayton Thorson against the Titans? Bad enough for this:
“Jesus, I have never seen a quarterback that bad on this level.”
Sure, it was just the preseason, but enough about the Eagles was revealed on Thursday night to give an indication of weak spots once the regular season comes.
From Nate Sudfeld’s injury, to Thorson’s struggles, to the idea that Cody Kessler -- Cody Kessler -- will need to back up Carson Wentz in the event of injury, it’s safe to say the Eagles might need another QB arm soon.
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane discuss that and more on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View, the Eagles podcast from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Plus: Depth at linebacker will clearly be a problem based on Thursday night. What will Jim Schwartz need to do to mitigate that?
Did any bubble-roster players emerge? Did anyone hurt their standing?
And also: the NFL’s preseason set-up does not work. Coach Doug Pederson had no intention of playing his starters, but fans bought tickets in hopes of seeing them. What will force the league to change?
