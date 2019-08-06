It may be just the preseason, but it means a lot to some players.
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane take you inside who to watch and why during the Eagles’ first preseason game on Thursday in the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View, our Eagles podcast.
From Nate Sudfeld and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Corey Clement and Josh Sweat, plenty of players have something to prove.
Plus: With Joe Ostman out with an ACL tear, what role might Shareef Miller play? Or will the homegrown rookie start out the season on the IR?
How many receivers will the Eagles keep on the roster? What about running backs?
And exploring what the full defense looks like, if the Eagles need to make a trade before the season starts and more.
You can find Birds’ Eye View on all your favorite podcast platforms. Look out for new episodes once a week during training camp and two to three times a week during the regular season.
