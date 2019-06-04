1. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Carson Wentz had another impressive practice. Taking into account all the obligatory qualifiers for this time of year, he’s playing at an elite level, although one would hope that is the case as the quarterback enters his fourth season. Wentz has essentially put to rest most concerns about his back injury. There are other hurdles to clear, obviously. He was wearing a sleeve over his left leg for the first time at a practice attended by reporters this spring. But he moved seemingly without restriction. He was near-perfect during 7-on-7 drills, which many argue benefit the offense because there isn’t a rush. But the defense also has the advantage of knowing there will only be a pass. Even so, Wentz carved up the first unit. He had two eyebrow-raising tosses during the set. He strung a rope to DeSean Jackson on an out route that traveled about 40 yards through the air. And he dropped a dime over cornerback Rasul Douglas’ outstretched hand and receiver Marken Michel’s shoulder for 30-something yards. Wentz had some errant throws. He threw high off Zach Ertz’s reaching hand in 7-on-7s. He missed a few during red-zone team drills, when he tried to squeeze a dart to receiver Charles Johnson between two defenders, and when he overthrew Ertz on a corner route covered by cornerback Sidney Jones. If there’s a pass that Wentz has yet to master, it’s the deep ball. He went to Jackson on a fade route but underthrew his receiver, allowing corner Jeremiah McKinnon to make a relatively easy breakup. Overall, though, Wentz was efficient.