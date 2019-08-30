Really, though, the conversation could have explored whether it even made sense for the Eagles to keep the kid on the practice squad, given the lack of practice reps that will be available once Nate Sudfeld returns from his broken wrist early in the regular season and joins Carson Wentz and Josh McCown on the depth chart. They kept a quarterback on the squad in Doug Pederson’s first two seasons as head coach, but in both cases that quarterback served as the de facto third stringer, given that the Eagles carried just two on the active roster. Aaron Murray had been a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 before making his way to Philadelphia in 2016, and Sudfeld himself went from sixth-round castoff to the practice squad in 2017 before the Eagles added him to their active roster in order to prevent him from signing a big-boy contract with the Indianapolis Colts.