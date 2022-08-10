Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced Wednesday morning he expects the starters to play one or two series in Friday’s preseason opener versus the Jets, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

One day earlier, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters he had similar expectations regarding playing time for the Jets starters.

Sirianni’s decision arrives in the midst of an injury list that is growing by the day — the Eagles had 15 players listed on the injury report Wednesday, including 13 players who did not practice. Veteran center Jason Kelce underwent surgery on his elbow Tuesday after being held out of practice because of discomfort. The team described Kelce’s procedure as a “routine clean-out.”

“We know [Kelce] is going to have to go through other things throughout the season,” Sirianni said. “So it’s something the doctors, Jason, myself felt comfortable to get it cleaned out, and be ready for the long haul ahead.”

Sirianni continued: “We don’t have to make a decision until we get out there [Friday night vs. Jets], but we’re thinking one or two series with the starters.”

Ahead of the team’s second preseason game last summer, Sirianni had similar plans. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts — after he actively participated in warmups and was seen dancing on the field — was held out at the last minute. It was later revealed Hurts went to the hospital that evening with abdominal pain. The Eagles lost to the Patriots, 35-0.

Other prominent players currently on the injury report include top wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who has missed five straight practices with a groin. Running backs Kenneth Gainwell, (hip) and Boston Scott (concussion) have missed consecutive practices, while left tackle Jordan Mailata and backup tackle Andre Dillard have also missed time due to concussions.

Considering the injuries sustained by multiple starters, the team will likely use caution in deploying its first-team offense and defense.

Asked specifically about Hurts, Sirianni doubled down: “Still saying one or two series with him.”

Hurts handled only 10 snaps in the 2021 preseason, playing in the first game before being held out in the final two games.

Following the Jets game, the Eagles will travel to Cleveland and Miami in consecutive weeks for joint practices and the final two preseason games versus the Browns and Dolphins.