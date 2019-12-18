The NFL announced its selections for the 2020 Pro Bowl Tuesday, giving five Eagles a ticket to Orlando Fla. for the Jan. 26 exhibition game.
Here are the players selected:
The Eagles’ tight end has 84 catches for 888 yards in his seventh season. This is the third time the 29-year-old has been selected to the Pro Bowl, the first time coming in 2017.
Ertz had a slow start to his season after his 116 catches set a record for most receptions by a tight end in 2018. In the first nine weeks of the year, the 2013 second-round pick out of Stanford scored just one touchdown, averaging 53 yards per game. Over the last six games, Ertz has five touchdowns and is gaining 77.3 yards a game.
With the Eagles’ wide receiving corps starting the year underperforming and dealing with injuries, Ertz said he’s had to overcome opposing defenses making him a top priority each week. That attention seems to have paid off now, as his peers recognized him as one of the best tight ends in the league.
The right guard is having a career year on the field, and was rewarded with his third Pro Bowl selection. The Eagles agreed to a four-year, $56.2 million contract extension with the 30-year-old in November, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus grades Brooks as the best offensive lineman in the NFL this season. Brooks signed with the Eagles in 2016 after spending his first four seasons with the Houston Texans and has quickly become one of the top interior linemen in the league.
Brooks didn’t miss a meaningful game even though he tore his Achilles in January against the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs, which drew effusive praise from Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
“The way he embraced that whole situation and fought through all adversity and came back with such a positive attitude, I never saw him down in the tank, worrying about him or ‘Why me?’ or any of that," Stoutland said last month. “The approach that he had was always positive and always, ‘My mission is to get back for that first game.’ He was able to do that, and he’s having the best season of his life.
The Eagles defensive tackle is headed to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in as many seasons. He suffered a foot injury against the Saints and also made it back to the lineup for the Eagles’ season opener against Washington.
Cox has 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits this season. The 29-year-old’s presence is consistently felt by opposing offensive lines, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said.
“There have been a lot of plays that his teammates have made as a result of him either getting extra attention or being disruptive and someone else has made the play,” Schwartz said on Tuesday. "But when it’s all said and done, really doesn’t matter who is making the play. It’s a matter of getting stops and keeping points down and getting wins.'
The Eagles’ center is a Pro Bowler for the third time in his career. Kelce is the best center in the NFL this season, according to PFF. He hasn’t missed an offensive snap this season, and has committed just two holding penalties and allowed one sack through 14 games.
The team’s long-snapper is headed to his first Pro Bowl. He hasn’t had an errant snap this season. The Eagles extended the 27-year-old from Middletown, N.J. earlier this season.