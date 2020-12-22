The Eagles had three players selected to the 2021 virtual Pro Bowl.
Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, and Jason Kelce will participate in what the league expects to be a video game-heavy week in which Pro Bowlers play celebrities in Madden because of the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancelation of the game.
It’s Graham’s first time being selected to the Pro Bowl in his 11-year career. The former first-round pick was considered a draft bust early in his career before becoming one of the best edge rushers in team history. Graham, 32, got off to one of the best starts of his career this season and has a team-high seven sacks going into Week 16.
“This is that much more special to me because I know how much work was put in years before and even this year, knowing that my time is almost running out,” Graham said in a team release. “It’s on me to go out and do it. We went out there and did it.”
Cox will be in his sixth Pro Bowl, the most ever by an Eagles defensive tackle. He has taken the league-sponsored vacation in six consecutive seasons, which is one off of Reggie White’s team record.
Cox has bounced back from a somewhat unproductive 2019 and has 6½ sacks and nine tackles for losses this season while also opening things up for Javon Hargrave and Malik Jackson. The Eagles’ defensive line is one sack off the league lead largely thanks to the work of Graham and Cox.
Kelce will make his fourth appearance in the Pro Bowl, the most of any Eagles center and second among linemen behind only Jason Peters, who has seven. The 33-year-old has been the only offensive lineman to start every game for the Eagles this season and could be in line for his fourth straight All-Pro selection.