Ex-Eagles Eric Allen and Ricky Watters named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists for the 2024 class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 25 modern-era semifinalists for the 2024 class on Tuesday and there were three players with local ties.

Former Eagles Eric Allen and Ricky Watters were named semifinalists for the fourth time each, while Philadelphia native Jahri Evans was named for the second straight year.

Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive back, played for the Eagles between 1988-94 and is tied with Bill Bradley and Brian Dawkins for the franchise record with 34 career interceptions. He also played for the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders and ranks No. 21 on the NFL all-time interception list with 54.

Watters was a five-time Pro Bowler but earned three of those nods while with the San Francisco 49ers. The Harrisburg native then played three season for the Eagles (1995-97), racking up three-straight 1,000-yard seasons and 31 touchdowns. Watters ranks seventh on the Eagles’ all-time rushing list with 3,794 yards and 24th on the NFL list with 10,643 yards. In 10 NFL season, Watters, who finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks, crossed the 1,000-yard plateau seven times.

While Evans never played for the Eagles he has roots in the area. Born in Philadelphia, the six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro guard attended Frankford High School. Evans won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints and at one point was the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history. He played one season to wrap up his career with the Green Bay Packers, and previously had a preseason stint with Seattle, but Evans is best known for his 11 seasons with the Saints.

The semifinal list will be trimmed down to 15 at a later date ahead of the official voting process. The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced live on Feb. 8 as part of Super Bowl weekend. There is no set number of enshrinees per class but the bylaws state that it must be between four and nine members.

Full list of semifinalists: Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Tiki Barber, Anquan Boldin, Jahri Evans, London Fletcher, Dwight Freeney, Antonio Gates, Eddie George, James Harrison, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr., Fred Taylor, Hines Ward, Ricky Watters, Reggie Wayne, Vince Wilfork, Patrick Willis, and Darren Woodson.