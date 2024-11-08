A guide to Eagles merchandise, clothing, and gear at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles fans take their kelly green seriously — like, really seriously. In Philly, it’s not just a color; it’s practically a lifestyle. On game day, the sports complex transforms into a kelly-green carnival where dozens of T-shirt bootleggers roam the parking lots, hawking everything from knockoff Jalen Hurts jerseys to hastily screen printed shirts that might last a season — if you’re lucky (The Inquirer even followed one bootlegger for a day, and yes, it’s every bit as chaotic as you’d imagine).

Meanwhile, Philly’s art scene has its own take, with local designers churning out unique, tongue-in-cheek Eagles gear that’ll make you the talk of any tailgate. And when Mitchell & Ness released that $400 replica of Princess Diana’s iconic Eagles letterman jacket, the merch scene went full throttle. Now, you can barely step outside without seeing someone repping kelly green, from hoodies and tees to, yes, even jackets.

To the uninitiated, it might seem a bit over the top, but to the millions of Birds fans out there, this isn’t just merch — it’s a uniform, a badge of honor, a way to say, “I bleed green.” But if you’re looking to buy official Eagles gear without trekking through big-box stores or waiting in line at Mitchell & Ness, the Eagles Pro Shops at Lincoln Financial Field have you covered.

Scattered throughout the Linc, 13 merchandise stands offer everything from foam fingers and snapbacks to full-on game-day outfits. The main Eagles Pro Shop, open six days a week — even when the Birds aren’t playing — has everything a die-hard fan could need. You’ll find everything from quick-stop booths to walk-in stores for browsing, so you can be fully outfitted without missing a second of the action.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting your merch fix at Lincoln Financial Field. Because in this city, if you’re not wearing green, are you even an Eagles fan?

How much is official merchandise and clothing at Lincoln Financial Field?

Buying official merchandise at the stadium is usually expensive, so expect to drop anywhere from $30 to $130 per item.

Price ranges for Eagles merch at Lincoln Financial Field

Official Eagles jerseys: $130 Premium, stylish clothing: $90+ Long-sleeved shirts: $70 to $90 T-shirts: $60 Hats: $28-$38+

Eagles Pro Shop

Located near the Northeast Gate of Lincoln Financial Field

The stadium‘s 6,000-square-foot merchandise kingdom has the biggest collection of Eagles jerseys, clothing, decorations, jewelry, bags, and much more in the city. Open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 267-570-4500 to speak to the shop.

Eagles Pro Shop stands & stores

Located throughout the 100 and 200 levels of the stadium

These merch concessions are smaller than the flagship Pro Shop but have plenty of options for classic merchandise, including official Eagles jerseys, T-shirts, hats, flags, socks, gloves, and other wearable accessories.

Eagles Pro Shop booths

Located throughout the 100 and 200 levels of the stadium

Small booths selling official jerseys, T-shirts, hats, necklaces, and foam fingers.