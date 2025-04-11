Eagles draft: Miami’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders headline a quarterback class that features local talent

For the second straight season, one of the Eagles’ NFC East rivals is drafting in the range of selecting a quarterback early in the draft process. Last year, the Washington Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall, who subsequently led them to an NFC championship game appearance. This year, the New York Giants are picking No. 3 overall and could draft a young quarterback, despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

The Eagles are well set at quarterback after Jalen Hurts led them to a Super Bowl LIX win, with Tanner McKee set to take the backup spot, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson coming over in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The 2025 quarterback class doesn’t rival last year’s draft class, but at least two are expected to go in Round 1. Here’s a look at this class that features two former Philly high school standouts.

Top of class

Cam Ward, Miami

After starting his career at FCS school Incarnate Word, Ward has transformed himself into the potential No. 1 overall draft pick. The 6-foot-2, 219-pound signal caller, who threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, thrives as an off-script playmaker inside and outside of the pocket, can make throws at all levels of the field, and operates like a point guard in basketball with his distribution to receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

Since the combine, Ward has distanced himself in league circles as the top quarterback in this class. While he needs to be more consistent balancing the fine line between big-game hunting and taking what the defense gives him, Ward has Day 1 starting qualities.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The son of former Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, the 6-1, 212-pound quarterback is an accurate passer who throws with anticipation and like Ward, is a distributor to multiple receivers. Shedeur Sanders operates primarily from the confides of the pocket, and under constant duress over the last two seasons at Colorado, he was unfazed by the pressure. Last season, Sanders completed 74% of his passes (best in the FBS) for 4,134 yards and and 37 touchdowns.

Sanders took way too many sacks in college and needs to feel pressure closing around the pocket better, but his ability to break down defenses with his accuracy, timing, and processing makes him a high-floor quarterback in his projection to the NFL. His draft range starts at No. 3 overall with the Giants.

Wild cards

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

One of the more divisive prospects in the draft process, Milroe, the former Alabama quarterback, has a rocket arm that can make throws look effortless and has the dual-threat skill set to make him an asset as an extension in the running game. A two-year starter for the Tide, Milroe finished with over 3,500 yards of offense and 36 total touchdowns (16 passing, 20 rushing) last season, but struggled at times. His interception percentage increased from 2.1% in 2023 to 3.4% last season, while his completion percentage dropped from 65.8% to 64.3%.

While Milroe, who measured in at the NFL scouting combine at 6-2, 217 pounds, is a project who may need a couple of years to develop, his rushing skill set could get him on the field sooner than expected, similar to Lamar Jackson when he was drafted by the Ravens with Joe Flacco still as the starter. Milroe will likely be drafted on Day 2, but shouldn’t start until his second or third year in the NFL.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Dart, the three-year starter at Mississippi under Lane Kiffin, is getting first-round buzz in the later stages of the draft. Dart completed 69.3% of his passes, with 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, adding a dual-threat element to the Rebels offense and making some impressive throws under pressure.

Because Kiffin’s scheme creates open downfield targets that doesn’t translate to the NFL directly, Dart’s evaluation is a tricky one. Dart has a tendency to run himself into pressure and doesn’t always throw with anticipation, causing him to fit passes in tighter windows. However, he’s got a reliable arm that can make throws across and downfield, and has starting potential by the end of his rookie season.

Local representation

Kyle McCord, Syracuse

McCord, the Mount Laurel native who starred at St. Joseph’s Prep, had a massive season on Camden’s Fran Brown-led Syracuse team. After playing for three years at Ohio State, including being the team’s starter in 2023, McCord showed his gunslinging ability with Syracuse, leading college football in completions (391), attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779).

McCord, at 6-3, 218 pounds, showed the ability to utilize his mobility to leave a muddied pocket, and thrived throwing with touch downfield. Though he needs to take care of the football better (12 interceptions) his ability to keep an offense on schedule and pocket presence could allow him to be a long-term backup with spot-starting ability. He’s expected to be drafted between the third and fourth rounds.

Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard, the Downingtown West product who led Ohio State to a national championship, is a big-bodied, rhythm passer who excels pushing the ball outside the numbers and thrived during the College Football Playoff attacking defenses down the seam. He threw for career highs in passing yards (4,010) and touchdowns (35), and was outstanding in the four-game playoff run, completing 75.2% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

In addition to his passing ability, Howard, at 6-4, 236 pounds, adds a dimension as a runner, scoring 16 of his 26 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons. Though Howard needs to improve his decision making under pressure and find more consistency in his ball placement, his skill set should allow him to compete for a starting job in the NFL. Like McCord, he’s a projected third- or fourth-round pick.

Best of rest

Tyler Shough, Louisville

In a class looking for starting-caliber quarterbacks after Ward and Sanders, Shough’s stock has risen. The 6-5, 219-pound quarterback played seven years of college football across three schools: Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville. In his final college season, Shough finished with 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns for Louisville, showing some off-script ability and varied arm slots to get the ball out quickly and efficiently.

Shough’s evaluation is muddied, because he has been injured nearly every season except for two (2020, 2024) and has played 12 games in a season just once. He will also be 25 years old when he’s drafted, with questions about his perceived ceiling. Still, Shough shows great touch on deep passes and is a decisive decision maker with starter upside. He could go as early as the second round.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Once a five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class, Ewers was a three-year starter with Texas and led them to the College Football Playoff semifinal each of the last two years. Ewers throws with touch downfield, has some pocket escapability, and showed the willingness to step into a collapsing pocket. Ewers finished with 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns in 14 games with Texas last season.

Ewers doesn’t always have enough velocity on passes attacking the middle of the field, and will settle at times by checking down the ball to running backs and tight ends in the flat. He’s got mobility to leave the pocket, though, and has a good enough arm to play at the NFL level. He’s a likely Day 3 pick with backup potential.