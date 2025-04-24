Quinyon Mitchell appears on Darius Slay’s podcast to talk rookie season, Slay’s Philly departure, and more

With the 22nd pick in the 2024 NFL draft, The Philadelphia Eagles select Quinyon Mitchell. Defensive back, Toledo.

Surrounded by his family on one of the most important nights of his life, the young cornerback couldn’t wait to hear those words announced from his future teammate Jordan Mailata — but more importantly he couldn’t wait to get out of his suit.

“It was crazy man,” said Mitchell on the Big Play Slay podcast. “When you watch the draft, I got drafted and I was really like mad. I was sitting there all day in a suit. You see me getting drafted, I didn’t have a smile on my face. I was really just ready to work. But man, I was tired of sitting in that suit for the whole — til like 5 o’clock that evening, man.”

Mitchell was drafted out of Toledo, where he finished the season with 41 total tackles, 18 passes defended and one interception. Former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay recalled watching the first-team All-American get drafted and immediately getting excited to play with the young star.

“I was so happy that we had a chance to draft you,” Slay said. “I was surprised that you even fell that far, in my opinion.

“Everybody kept saying ‘Slay, he’s coming to take your position.’ Well, that’s what I want him to do…And I got to get him ready for it. And thankfully I got you ready for it real early…You’re definitely ready for all the challenges. I don’t got a doubt in my mind on what type of secondary y’all going to be. Y’all going to be great.”

Since Mitchell was drafted, he has established himself as one of the Eagles top defensive players, earning the nickname “Quinyonamo Bay.” The rookie has locked down some of the top targets in the league including CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist recorded 46 tackles and two interceptions during a postseason that ended with a Super Bowl title. But his favorite highlight of the year isn’t the moment fans are expecting.

“I ain’t even going to lie, I wouldn’t even say the Super Bowl was the biggest moment,” Mitchell said. “I still feel the same. I don’t feel no different. I think the biggest one was Green Bay when we both caught our first pick. I was lit. I stayed up. I stayed up that whole night. I was probably up until like four, five in the morning. Adrenaline was still rushing.”

Both Mitchell and Slay caught their first interceptions of the season during the Eagles’ wild card win over the Packers.

“I’m not going to lie that was my favorite [expletive] last year,” Slay said. “When me and you first caught our first pick. I swear to God that’s my favorite one. I know you saw me when I ran over there and seen how happy I was. I was so happy for you. I was like thank you Jesus.”

Slay and Mitchell’s relationship has grown throughout the season, with the veteran taking on a “big brother” role to the rookie. Slay said he was even there for Mitchell when he bought his first car, a Mercedes-Benz coup. So, it would come as no surprise that Mitchell was one of the first teammates he called about his move to Pittsburgh.

“Man, I felt crazy man,” Mitchell said. “I definitely thought you was going to come back, and we was going to run it back. But like you said, like you always told me, it’s the business and stuff like that. So, I kind of understood. I was just a little hurt, you know. Felt crazy about it.”

In Slay’s absence, the Eagles secondary will consist of players such as Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship and Adoree’ Jackson. And ahead of the NFL draft, Mitchell left upcoming draftees with a few words of advice.

“I would say just be a sponge,” Mitchell said. “I feel like we had a good veteran group of guys in the backend and we just listened to y’all, followed y’all footsteps. We was watching y’all when you thought we weren’t watching. Not thinking we know everything and like I said, just being a sponge man.”