Eagles grades: High marks for the defense as the three-game skid ends in a big way

Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders:

Quarterback: A

Jalen Hurts had the bounce-back performance he needed, even if it came against arguably the worst team in the NFL. Getting back to a run-heavy offense that has proved to be the best formula with Hurts the last five years paid dividends. Having the quarterback carry more, too, gave the unit a facet that had been missing for most of the season.

That allowed Hurts to be more efficient as a passer, despite the windy conditions. He completed 12 of 15 throws for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts’ two best tosses were to his receivers: a 44-yard teardrop to DeVonta Smith and an anticipatory 27-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown on a seam route. But most of his targets went to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Hurts also ran seven times for 39 yards. He kept on designed runs more than he has all season. He had six carries for 37 yards plus a successful Tush Push in the first half. He also converted two third downs on draw plays — the second with a 13-yard dart around the corner on third-and-12.

Those that wanted to see Tanner McKee got their wish, although not because Hurts was benched. With the Eagles up, 31-0, early in the fourth quarter, the backup took over under center.

Running back: B

Saquon Barkley was the workhorse on the ground. despite the Raiders often stacking the box, especially whenever the Eagles were in heavy personnel. It was tough sledding to start. Barkley averaged just 2.3 yards a rush in the first half. There weren’t many holes to run through, although he did leave meat on the bone when he cut outside on a blocked-up run off the right. Barkley saw more light after the half, running seven times for 44 yards.

Tank Bigsby did well to hit the hole on back-to-back runs that netted a first down in the second quarter. He finished out the game when the first unit was given the rest of the day off.

Receiver / Tight end: B+

Tight end Dallas Goedert led the Eagles with six catches for 70 yards. He also caught two touchdowns, giving him a team-high nine on the season. Goedert actually could have had a third, but he dropped a wide-open pass off an run-pass option in the end zone. Nevertheless, his first touchdown came on a shovel pass on the opening drive, while the second was via a flip sweep that capped the Eagles’ first series after the break.

Goedert caught a 32-yard pass in the third quarter when two Raiders defenders inexplicably covered second tight end Grant Calcaterra.

Asking Calcaterra to block Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had a predictable result on a second-quarter, under center run: Barkley dropped for a 4-yard loss. The Eagles had more success running out of three-tight end sets than two.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had quiet days with the pass game a secondary element, but they also shined when targeted. Brown caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. He also drew a pass interference penalty vs. man coverage on Hurts’ first throw. Smith dusted cornerback Darien Porter on the 44-yard catch and finished with two grabs for 50 yards.

Darius Cooper also drew a pass interference on a third down fade into the end zone early in the second quarter. He caught a couple garbage time passes.

Offensive line: B-

The traditional run game numbers weren’t great, but the O-line answered the bell in the second half and put the game away. Hurts dropped to pass only 16 times, but his protection was good.

Fred Johnson finally got a win filling in for the injured Lane Johnson. The right tackle had acquitted himself well over the four games, but it was nice to see him rewarded for his efforts with Johnson expected back from a foot injury next week. The dangerous Crosby recorded a sack on third down after getting around Johnson in the second quarter, but Hurts probably held onto the ball too long. Crosby was otherwise kept in check.

Right guard Tyler Steen struggled in short-yardage run situations. His holding penalty brought back a 9-yard Barkley rush. But Steen also had his moments as a run blocker. Left guard Landon Dickerson is clearly not playing at 100%. His decline has been an issue all season, but he looked fairly spry when he pulled and helped clear a lane on Barkley’s 17-yard scoot off the right in the third quarter.

Center Cam Jurgens led the way on Barkley’s 6-yard run up the middle on the opening drive. Jurgens and Dickerson also got significant push on Barkley’s 2-yard touchdown run before the half. Left tackle Jordan Mailata got driven back by an off-ball linebacker on a Barkley carry in the first quarter. But he was near flawless in pass protection.

Defensive line: A

Quarterback Kenny Pickett walked into a buzz saw in his first start for the Raiders. He was sacked four times and forced into checkdowns and tight window throws all game. The Eagles front, meanwhile, led a defense that mostly bottled up running back Ashton Jeanty.

The old man in the group, Brandon Graham, led the way with two sacks — his first sacks since coming out of retirement. He played mostly at defensive tackle for the second straight week. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was a pass rushing force. He hit Pickett’s arm and forced an incompletion on fourth down in the first quarter. Phillips drilled the quarterback again from the blind side, and the ball came out short.

Jalyx Hunt had multiple third-down pressures. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith got in on the sack party in the third quarter. Jordan Davis failed to bring Jeanty down on his longest run to that point — 11 yards — but he had four total stops. Moro Ojomo sacked Pickett with an inside spin move.

Linebacker: A

Nakobe Dean led the Eagles with eight tackles — two of them for losses on passes. He recorded a tackle he dropped tight end Brock Bowers in the backfield after a catch. Zack Baun picked off Pickett for his second interception of the season.

Rookie Jihaad Campbell again was an afterthought and only played consistent snaps after the game was no longer in doubt.

Cornerback: A

Pickett averaged just 2.56 yards per attempt and had no room or time to throw downfield. Adoree’ Jackson had pass breakups on back-to-back plays before the half. Bowers bounced off him and picked up one of the Raiders’ few first half first downs. Quinyon Mitchell shut down his side and was hardly targeted.

Cooper DeJean had a shaky start, but settled down and made numerous plays vs. the run and pass. He had four tackles and a pass breakup. DeJean allowed a third down conversion when he slipped during the Raiders’ first possession. It got worse for him on the drive when DeJean committed two penalties on the same play — holding and an unnecessary roughness personal foul — but the Eagles eventually held.

Safety: A

With the Eagles ahead throughout, both safeties — Marcus Epps and Reed Blankenship — played an ample amount of shell defense. They made plays when called upon, though. Bowers did pull Blankenship for a first down on a third-quarter throw short of the marker.

Special teams: A

Kicker Jake Elliott was perfect on his kicks, connecting on a 27-yard field goal and four extra points in heavy winds. Punter Braden Mann had a light day with just one punt for 43 yards.

Britain Covey averaged 7.3 yards on three punt returns. Will Shipley broke through for 31 yards on his lone kick return. Long snapper Charley Hughlett returned from injury and seemed clear in all his snaps.

Coaching: A-

Nick Sirianni has his team back in the win column after a three-game slide. The Raiders are brutally bad and lacking in talent, but the Eagles took care of business and are one game closer to clinching the NFC East.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo had a solid day calling plays. A workmanlike opening drive showcased some solid play-calling and a commitment to the ground game. Patullo worked in more successful under center runs and dialed up another nifty red zone touchdown on a shovel pass. He dialed up the shot to Smith with deception including two-back personnel.

Patullo probably went with 12 personnel too much early on, but he adjusted and the Eagles went ahead, 17-0, with a strong series before the half.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit delivered its first shutout of the season. What more is there to say?