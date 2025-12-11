Eagles vs. Raiders in Week 15: Here are the numbers that matter

The Eagles are suffering through a rough patch. They have lost three consecutive games. Their offense hasn’t been able to lead them to more than 21 points in five consecutive games, the longest such streak for any Eagles team since 2005.

Well, happy holidays to the Eagles, because here comes the gift that keeps on giving for NFL teams: the Las Vegas Raiders, who haven’t won since Oct. 12, when they beat Tennessee, one of only two other teams without a third win this season.

The Eagles are double-digit favorites, and their get-right game is here — or so they hope.

Here are some numbers that could play a part in Sunday’s result:

46.3

Since their Week 9 bye, 3¾ of the Eagles’ five games have come without Lane Johnson, who has been out with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. The Eagles have been historically bad without their All-Pro right tackle, and his impact usually shows up in a big way when he’s not on the field more than when he is.

This time around, it’s in the pressure on Jalen Hurts. In two of the last three games, the Eagles have allowed Hurts to be pressured 18 times, the two highest totals of the 2025 season.

He has not been handling it well. Going back to Week 10, the game before Johnson went down with his injury, Hurts has a 46.3 passer rating when under pressure.

Two things are working in his favor for Sunday: the Raiders have the third-worst pressure percentage (27.3%) in the NFL, and Johnson could return to action.

Sure, Maxx Crosby has still been a menace. He has 43 pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, and nine sacks on the season, but only two other Raiders — Malcolm Koonce and Jonah Laulu — have more than 18 pressures.

Hurts should have plenty of time, and his passing numbers should reflect that.

36.9%

On the flip side, the Eagles’ defense should be able to have a field day rushing old friend Kenny Pickett, if he indeed gets the nod for the injured Geno Smith.

The Eagles generated a 68.3% pressure rate against Justin Herbert Monday night, the highest rate of any team this season. Eight Eagles generated at least three pressures, the most by any team this season. Jaelan Phillips and Nolan Smith each registered seven. Jalyx Hunt, meanwhile, had five pressures and 2½ sacks.

The pass rushers should be raring to go Sunday. They may not generate a 68.3% pressure rate, but the Raiders allow pressure on 36.9% of their drop backs, tied for ninth-most in the NFL. Smith was pressured on 56% of his 25 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to Denver, according to Next Gen, while Pickett was pressured 38.5% of his 11 drops.

71%

The Raiders’ passing offense runs through Brock Bowers, the second-year tight end who was a first-team All-Pro after his rookie campaign in 2024. Bowers leads the Raiders in targets (73), yards (574), and touchdowns (six) while playing in just 10 of the team’s 13 games.

Bowers is effectively a receiver out there, and the Raiders use him as such. Against the Broncos, Bowers aligned in the slot or out wide on 22 of his 31 routes (71%), according to Next Gen. Bowers was out wide on just seven of his 51 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bowers’ alignment should not pose much of a problem to the Eagles. Cooper DeJean has been among the best nickel players in the league, and if Bowers is being covered by a linebacker on routes from a normal tight end alignment, Nakobe Dean could flex his coverage chops. Dean entered last week allowing a 47.4% completion percentage when targeted this season, according to Next Gen, the lowest among 734 linebackers with at least 15 targets in a season since 2018. He did surrender three catches on three targets Monday, however.

DeJean, meanwhile, pitched a shutout on three targets Monday and was a big part of taking the Chargers’ Ladd McConkey out of the game. Entering Monday, DeJean had league-high 408 coverage snaps from the slot and had allowed just a 59.0% completion percentage, according to Next Gen, the seventh-lowest number in the NFL on a minimum of 20 target, and no touchdowns.

The Eagles should have the answers for Bowers, and Quinyon Mitchell will likely see a lot of Tre Tucker.

The Eagles have a big advantage when the Raiders are in obvious pass situations.

91.9%

This isn’t specific to the game, but we’ve been tracking playoff chances here for most of the season, so why not continue doing so?

For all of the panic about the Eagles during their three-game skid — to be fair, there is reason to worry — they are still almost a lock to win the division. Sure, they have to play the games, but the Eagles have a favorable schedule the rest of the way.

According to FTN Fantasy, they have a 91.9% chance of making the playoffs, and a 91.5% chance of winning the NFC East. They are most likely (73.6%) to finish with the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will have a home playoff game.

The magic number to win the NFC East is just three. Any Eagles win or Dallas loss drops it, and the Eagles might be double-digit favorites in three of their remaining four games starting with Sunday. They’re still in the driver’s seat.