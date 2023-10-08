Jalen Hurts’ sneak gives the Eagles the halftime lead vs. Rams

On the last play of the second quarter, the Eagles took a 17-14 lead on a 1-yard Brotherly Shove from quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles got the ball with 32 seconds left on their own 25-yard line, and after a one-handed catch from A.J. Brown that went for 38 yards plus a 15-yard penalty, they were square in field goal range. With seven seconds remaining, Hurts targeted Brown in the end zone, where he drew a pass interference penalty with two seconds left.

That’s when the Eagles went to their signature quarterback sneak from 1 yard out to retake the lead. The Eagles’ offense is rolling, scoring on three of their four drives, but the defense has had trouble stopping the Rams.