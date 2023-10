Jalen Hurts’ sneak gives the Eagles the halftime lead vs. Rams

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sneaks for a first down past the Los Angeles Rams defense in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Read more

On the last play of the second quarter, the Eagles took a 17-14 lead on a 1-yard Brotherly Shove from quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles got the ball with 32 seconds left on their own 25-yard line, and after a one-handed catch from A.J. Brown that went for 38 yards plus a 15-yard penalty, they were square in field goal range. With seven seconds remaining, Hurts targeted Brown in the end zone, where he drew a pass interference penalty with two seconds left.

That’s when the Eagles went to their signature quarterback sneak from 1 yard out to retake the lead. The Eagles’ offense is rolling, scoring on three of their four drives, but the defense has had trouble stopping the Rams.