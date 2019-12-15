UP – Ward’s late-season ascension has been one of the better stories of the season. The receiver has contributed in various ways since being signed off the practice squad, but his game-winning touchdown grab Sunday was monumental. Ward was clutch on the Eagles’ last drive and caught four passes.
UP – He went from goat to hero in a matter of minutes, but that’s how it can go for quarterbacks. Wentz’s fumble led to the Redskins’ go-head field goal late in the fourth quarter, but he rebounded with a masterful last-minute drive for his second comeback victory in as many weeks.
UP – The future is now for the first-year running back. Sanders set Eagles rookie records for yards from scrimmage and rushing yards and topped 100 yards on the ground for the first time in his career. His 56-yard tote on third-and-10 was electric.
SIDEWAYS – Maddox missed an open-field tackle that led to Terry McLaurin’s 75-yard touchdown catch. And the slot cornerback had a few other early plays he’d want back. But he responded with three pivotal third-down stops -- two pass breakups and a tackle short of the sticks -- and strip-sacked Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins to end the game.
DOWN – If the Eagles had lost, the front four’s lack of a pass rush – they didn’t record a sack or quarterback hit – would have been a major reason why.
UP – It’s hard to say exactly how Vaitai performed in place of the injured Lane Johnson without seeing the coaches’ film. But the right tackle didn’t commit a single penalty and there weren’t any egregiously missed blocks.
DOWN – Today’s NFL has all but neutered the kick return, which is why 41- and 30-yard fourth-quarter returns by the Redskins’ Steven Sims were inexcusable.
DOWN – Wentz was a little late when Arcega-Whiteside was open in the end zone on an incomplete pass. But the rookie receiver needed to be more productive -- he finished with no catches on two targets -- for the amount of time he played. Meanwhile, McLaurin, who was drafted after Arcega-Whiteside, caught five passes for 130 yards and a score.
UP – The Eagles came out relatively unscathed, which was imperative with so many players still on the shelf.
SIDEWAYS – He spelled outside cornerback Ronald Darby at various points in the game and was relatively quiet (a good thing) when he was on the field. But a holding penalty negated a Nate Gerry sack and the Redskins scored several plays later.
UP – The Eagles remain resilient under the coach. The season hasn’t been pretty, and neither have been the wins, but a victory next Sunday over the Cowboys would put the Eagles in position to win the NFC East.