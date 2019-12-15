--Wentz has just seven interceptions. He hasn’t thrown any in eight of his 13 starts. But he has 11 fumbles, including six that he’s lost. His six lost fumbles are the fourth-most in the league, behind three other quarterbacks – the Giants’ Daniel Jones (10), the Panthers’ Kyle Allen (7) and the Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew (also 7). All 11 of Wentz’s fumbles have come in the last seven games. As a team, the Eagles have lost 14 fumbles, which is the second-most in the league to the Giants’ 15.