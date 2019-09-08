The Eagles beat Washington in the season opener despite a very rocky first half. After spotting them a 20-7 lead going into halftime, the Eagles stormed to a 32-27 win to open the season.
The game brought the best and the worst out of the fans on social media, as expected. Here is the tweet of the week, though:
Eagles fans were about ready to write off the season after the first quarter.
There was frustration with the Eagles early play-calling, particularly the use of 36-year-old running back Darren Sproles.
But Sproles, and the Eagles rebounded after a sluggish start, and the fans came around.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz started to look like his old, healthy self as the offense got rolling.
It gave former Eagle Brian Dawkins a chance to remind everyone that football games are longer than they might seem.