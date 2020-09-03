The Eagles released 12 players Thursday, including three of their six running backs — Elijah Holyfield and undrafted rookies Adrian Killins and Michael Warren.
They also placed offensive tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve. That leaves the Eagles with 67 players. They have to get down to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m.
Thursday’s nine other cuts: defensive backs Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley; wide receivers Manasseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham, and Marcus Green; guard Julian Good-Jones; center Luke Juriga; and tight end Tyrone Swoopes.
Right now, the Eagles have just three running backs on their roster — Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Corey Clement. They went into last season with four. They might plan to add one after Saturday’s cuts or just go with three, since it looks as though they will carry six wide receivers. At least one of the three backs they cut Thursday is expected to be signed to the practice squad.
Most of the remainder of the Eagles’ cuts will come from the defensive line and secondary. They still have 15 defensive linemen on the roster and will likely go with 10. They also still have 15 defensive backs.