Eagles are bringing back assistants Jemal Singleton and Aaron Moorehead, sources say

The Eagles have made several significant changes to their offensive coaching staff, but two key members will be returning with running backs coach/assistant coach Jemal Singleton and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead being retained by coach Nick Sirianni, NFL sources told The Inquirer on Tuesday.

Several other assistants on that side of the ball will return as well, although their future roles are to be determined. Pass game coordinator Parks Frazier, assistant offensive line coach Greg Austin, and offensive quality control coaches Eric Dickerson and Montgomery VanGorder will also be back, sources said.

The Eagles have yet to make a final decision on their next quarterbacks coach. Scot Loeffler, who served in the role in 2025, still remains on staff. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, a former quarterback, is expected to work closely with Jalen Hurts as he installs a new scheme.

Former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s future with the team also remains uncertain. He was removed from the job last month by Sirianni following his first season as a play-caller, but he currently remains with the Eagles.

» READ MORE: Your updated guide to the 2026 Eagles offseason: Staff changes, free agency targets and more

The Eagles have already hired several new coaches under Mannion: pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, tight ends coach/run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper. Mahaffey and Kuper are replacing longtime run game coordinator/O-line coach Jeff Stoutland, who resigned from the Eagles last week.

Tight ends coach Jason Michael is also no longer with the team, sources said.