Ronald Darby has remained sidelined this spring while recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but Darby said he’s still “aiming” to play Week 1. He even expects to be on the field with the team when they return for training camp in July.
"I'm going to be doing stuff in training camp," he said, adding that he does not yet know how much he’ll be able to participate.
Darby has been rehabbing at the NovaCare Complex and said he’s already reached 22 miles per hour in his sprint. When he’s at full health, Darby runs 23 miles per hour. He said he has flexibility and strength have returned.
“Speed don’t go nowhere,” Darby said. “You’ve just got wake the muscles back up.”
When asked what he’s looking to prove this season, Darby said that he can “finish the year.” He’s missed 17 games, including the postseason, since coming to the Eagles.
Elsewhere in the secondary, cornerback Jalen Mills declined to give an update on his foot injury. He would only say he was “on a good timetable.”